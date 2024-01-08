boston restaurant talk

Flying Boar Kitchen opens in Westwood

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Flying Boar

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A sandwich place and caterer in the southwest suburbs of Boston that is set up as a ghost kitchen has opened.

According to an email sent to us, Flying Boar Kitchen is now open in Westwood, moving into a space at Southwest Park, which is accessed off Route 1 northbound just before the Route 128/1 intersection. The new spot offers Caribbean-inspired sandwiches that are available for takeout, pickup, and delivery via online ordering, with its menu including such sandwich options as beef burger chimi, Dominican porchetta, platano and bean patty, and more, along with empanadas and such sides as red potato salad, fried cheese, and fried rice.

The address for Flying Boar Kitchen is 34 Southwest Park, Westwood, MA, 02090. Its website can be found at https://flyingboarkitchenandcatering.com/

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Boston Celtics 43 mins ago

Jaylen Brown sends NBA a message after disputed call in Celtics-Pacers

Lynn 51 mins ago

Large water main break reported in Lynn

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

 
Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

boston restaurant talk
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us