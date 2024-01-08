Flying Boar Kitchen opens in Westwood

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A sandwich place and caterer in the southwest suburbs of Boston that is set up as a ghost kitchen has opened.

According to an email sent to us, Flying Boar Kitchen is now open in Westwood, moving into a space at Southwest Park, which is accessed off Route 1 northbound just before the Route 128/1 intersection. The new spot offers Caribbean-inspired sandwiches that are available for takeout, pickup, and delivery via online ordering, with its menu including such sandwich options as beef burger chimi, Dominican porchetta, platano and bean patty, and more, along with empanadas and such sides as red potato salad, fried cheese, and fried rice.

The address for Flying Boar Kitchen is 34 Southwest Park, Westwood, MA, 02090. Its website can be found at https://flyingboarkitchenandcatering.com/

