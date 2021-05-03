Flying Embers Plans to Open Brewery and Taproom in Roxbury

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A California-based brewery that produces a "hard" version of a popular drink is expanding to Boston.



According to a licensing board hearing page within the city's website from September, Flying Embers is seeking a Farmer Brewery Pouring License for a brewery and taproom in Roxbury, with the facility being within a building on Hampden Street that had been home to Backlash Beer Co. until closing its taproom around the end of 2019 or the beginning of 2020. The hearing notice mentions that the space would include a brewing area, a ground-floor seating area and a taproom on a mezzanine along with that appears to be three separate patios. Based on the products made at its brewery in Ventura, the taproom will offer both hard kombucha and hard seltzer drinks.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.





We held off posting about this story last September while the people behind Flying Embers were working out details, but Eater Boston has now posted about their plans, which will also include beer in addition to hard kombucha and hard seltzer and will offer New American food in collaboration with Bon Me.



The address for the proposed location of Flying Embers is 152 Hampden Street, Roxbury, MA, 02119. The website for the company can be found at https://www.flyingembers.com/



[Earlier Article]

Backlash Beer Co. in Roxbury Has Closed Its Taproom for Good The address for the proposed location of Flying Embers is 152 Hampden Street, Roxbury, MA, 02119. The website for the company can be found at https://www.flyingembers.com/[Earlier Article]





by Marc Hurwitz

Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)