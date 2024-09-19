Foggy start, rain likely later Thursday

The rain is giving us migraines. We have an intact storm offshore, complete with wind and cool temperatures, but the process of actually getting the rain to move in from the ocean is a different story.

There are batches, bands, clumps, and individual downpours all thrown together haphazardly.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Our guidance is having a hard time sorting it out and timing the arrival/departure of all this water. Suffice it to say, we are still confident that SOME rain will fall in the coming days, but pinpointing the exact spots for the heaviest rain may be a game time decision.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

IF any one spot gets caught in heavier bursts, there could be as much as 1-2 inches of rainfall. We’re watching this evolve with bated breath.

Winds will increase from the northeast today. Gusts could top 40mph on the Cape late Thursday or Friday. Elsewhere along the coast, gusts of 30-35 are possible. Strongest winds will back off on Saturday, but it will still be breezy.

Speaking of the weekend, Saturday still looks pretty drab with a few widely scattered showers, while Sunday gives us some hope for drying in the afternoon. Temps are very fall-like with highs in the low 60s.

Guess it beats 50s…or 40s. We know those days aren’t far behind.