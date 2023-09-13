FoMu in Jamaica Plain is closing

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A local group of vegan ice cream shops is shutting down another one one of its outlets.

According to an article from the Jamaica Plain News, FoMu on Centre Street in JP is closing its doors after business hours on September 18, with a Facebook post from the business saying that "This store was most affected by the pandemic, and has never quite found its footing again. When our lease came to term, it was a sad but sweet sign from the ice cream gods that we should bid farewell." The post does mention that locations of FoMu in the South End, Fenway, Quincy Market, and the Seaport District will remain open. (FoMu also had another outlet in Allston, but it closed last fall.)

The address for FoMu in Jamaica Plain is 617 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain, MA, 02130. The website for all locations is at https://www.fomuicecream.com/

