Food delivery apps will now be required to have permits in Boston

Apps like GrubHub or Uber Eats are about to see stricter regulations in Boston.

The Boston City Council has approved a new ordinance that will require third-party food delivery apps to get a permit to operate in the city.

The council voted 11 to 2 to pass the ordinance proposed by Mayor Michelle Wu. It's in response to concerns about dangerous driving by app delivery drivers.

Those companies will be required to prove that their drivers have liability insurance and provide the city with delivery data in order to operate.

"This ordinance is a response to an alarming increase in unlawful and dangerous operation. Just yesterday I was in the Fenway and that was the top concern at the Red Sox neighborhood meeting," said Councilor Sharon Durkan.

If the companies do not renew permits every year, they will face a fine of up to $300 per day for each restaurant the company delivers for.

In a statement, Doordash and GrubHub said they'll continue to work with policymakers to help ensure these kinds of proposals actually made the streets safer.