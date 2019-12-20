A food truck owner's actions captured the hearts of the internet when he was seen giving a homeless man a meal at a red light in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Bill McAllister of Billy Bear Catering was driving his food truck when he got out of his vehicle at a red light and offered a meal to a homeless man, according to Facebook user Rob Wistrom.

“Faith in humanity restored,” Wistrom said in his post from Monday, which has been shared more than 8,000 times in five days.

At a red light in Cambridge, I just watched a food truck driver get out, open up his truck and ask a homeless man what he wanted to eat.Faith in humanity restored.￼￼ Billy Bear Catering. Posted by Rob Wistrom on Monday, December 16, 2019

McAllister said he often gives out food like this, but it hasn’t gone noticed until that Facebook post went viral. He called the recognition he's gotten a humbling experience.

“It’s something that myself and all the canteen guys do every day, but never get caught,” McAllister told NBC10 Boston in an email. “I am tremendously honored that people from all over the world are thanking me for such a small act of kindness. I’m hoping this impacts enough people to keep paying it forward.”