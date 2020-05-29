Local

Food Trucks Slated to Return to Rose Kennedy Greenway in Boston on June 1

Food trucks are getting ready to return to downtown Boston for another season, though restrictions will be in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to an article from Boston Magazine, the food truck season kicks off on the Rose Kennedy Greenway June 1, with social distancing protocols put into place and, generally, fewer trucks set up at the sites. Expect to see such familiar names along the Greenway on weekdays this summer, including Bon Me, the Chicken & Rice Guys, the Chubby Chickpea, Daddy's Bonetown Burgers, Jamaica Mi Hungry, Posto, Zo, and others.

Boston Magazine notes that the food truck season was originally supposed to begin on April 1 this year.

Go to the link below to see the current schedule for the food trucks, though note that it could definitely change:

https://www.rosekennedygreenway.org/food

