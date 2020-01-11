After Foot Chase, Brighton Man Arrested With Loaded Gun: Police

A police foot chase ended with a gun arrest near the Jackson Square MBTA Station in Jamaica Plain Friday evening, authorities said.

Boston police officers were on patrol around 277 Centre Street when they saw a group of men near the entrance to a building that is part of the Mildred C. Hailey Housing Complex.

One of the men, who police later identified as the suspect, fled out the back exit when police approached.

More officers caught up with the suspect after a short pursuit on foot. They patted the man down, finding a loaded .45 caliber Glock 21 handgun in his lower left pant leg, Boston police said.

The 23-year-old Brighton resident, Trevon Bell, was brought into custody without incident on several alleged firearm charges.