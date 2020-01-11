Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
JAMAICA PLAIN

After Foot Chase, Brighton Man Arrested With Loaded Gun: Police

The incident occurred near the Jackson Square MBTA Station in Jamaica Plain Friday evening

By Alec Greaney

By Alec Greaney

Boston Police Department

A police foot chase ended with a gun arrest near the Jackson Square MBTA Station in Jamaica Plain Friday evening, authorities said.

Boston police officers were on patrol around 277 Centre Street when they saw a group of men near the entrance to a building that is part of the Mildred C. Hailey Housing Complex.

One of the men, who police later identified as the suspect, fled out the back exit when police approached.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Missing Falcon 58 mins ago

$20K Falcon Found by Firefighter Days After Owner Fell Through Ice

Massachusetts 1 hour ago

Thick Smoke Billows Over Boston’s Seaport From Construction Site Fire

More officers caught up with the suspect after a short pursuit on foot. They patted the man down, finding a loaded .45 caliber Glock 21 handgun in his lower left pant leg, Boston police said.

The 23-year-old Brighton resident, Trevon Bell, was brought into custody without incident on several alleged firearm charges.

This article tagged under:

JAMAICA PLAINBoston policeJackson SquareGun ArrestGun Arrested
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us