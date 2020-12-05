For 21st Birthday, 4 Rhode Island Students Brave Wintry Weather

Four college students from Rhode Island were among the few braving the weather in Boston Saturday night.

“It’s going to be a fun night,” said Angie Arcieri. “It’s my 21st birthday.”

The snowfall was not stopping the big night.

“The weather is pretty rough,” said her friend Mia Clavin. “We definitely planned the worst night of the weekend to do this, but we’ll make the most of it, it’s going to be great.”

The snow, wind, rain and cold weather was a huge hit with some.

“I hope it comes down even harder I love it,” said Michael Delorey who shopped in Downtown Crossing. “I’m ready for the bomb cyclone whatever that means.”

Earlier in the day the relentless downpours were the main event.

This was the first real taste of messy weather this season and it’s not even winter.

“We’ve lived in New England all our lives,” said Samantha Braga. “We got it.”