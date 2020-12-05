Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
nor'easter

For 21st Birthday, 4 Rhode Island Students Brave Wintry Weather

“We definitely planned the worst night of the weekend to do this, but we’ll make the most of it, it’s going to be great”

By Michael Rosenfield

NBC Universal, Inc.

Four college students from Rhode Island were among the few braving the weather in Boston Saturday night.

“It’s going to be a fun night,” said Angie Arcieri. “It’s my 21st birthday.”

The snowfall was not stopping the big night.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Mass. Reports 4,747 New COVID-19 Cases

dorchester 2 hours ago

Man Arrested in Dorchester Shooting That Left Victim Fighting for His Life

“The weather is pretty rough,” said her friend Mia Clavin. “We definitely planned the worst night of the weekend to do this, but we’ll make the most of it, it’s going to be great.”

The snow, wind, rain and cold weather was a huge hit with some.

“I hope it comes down even harder I love it,” said Michael Delorey who shopped in Downtown Crossing. “I’m ready for the bomb cyclone whatever that means.”

Earlier in the day the relentless downpours were the main event.

This was the first real taste of messy weather this season and it’s not even winter.

“We’ve lived in New England all our lives,” said Samantha Braga. “We got it.”

This article tagged under:

nor'easterRhode IslandDowntown Crossingbomb cyclone
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us