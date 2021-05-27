Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
recall alert

Ford Recalls Small Vans; Shifter May Not Show Correct Gear

Ford said it's not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem

US-AUTOMOBILE-ENVIRONMENT-FORD
Jeff Kowalsky, AFP via Getty Images

Ford is recalling nearly 205,000 Transit Connect small vans in the U.S. and Canada to fix a problem that can stop the shift lever from moving the transmission to the correct gear.

The recall covers vans from the 2013 through 2021 model years with 2.5-liter engines and Ford's 6F35 transmissions.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The company said Thursday that a bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission can degrade or fall off. That can stop the shift lever from changing transmission gears, so a driver could shift into park but the van could be in a different gear.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Hampton Beach 3 mins ago

Fights Break Out Amid Large Crowds at Hampton Beach

veteran 37 mins ago

96-Year-Old World War II Vet Gets Sendoff Before Trip to Honor Man Who Saved His Life

Ford said it's not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

Dealers will replace the bushing and add a protective cap. Owners will be notified starting the week of June 28.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

recall alertFord
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us