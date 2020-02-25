Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Fore River Bridge Closed to Traffic Due to Malfunction

NBC10 Boston

The Fore River Bridge, a drawbridge separating the Massachusetts cities of Quincy and Weymouth, was closed to traffic Tuesday afternoon and evening due to a malfunction.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation confirmed around 5:30 p.m. that the bridge was stuck in the open position.

"MassDOT crews are onsite and are working to repair the issue as soon [as] possible," the department said in a statement.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

15 mins ago

2nd Man Sentenced in Vermont-to-Boston Drugs-for-Guns Plan

woman attacked 32 mins ago

Man Arrested After Attacking Elderly Woman at Newburyport Home: DA

Traffic was being diverted away from the bridge.

The MBTA was reporting major delays on bus routes 220 and 222 because of detours due to the bridge issue.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsquincyWeymouthFore River Bridge
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us