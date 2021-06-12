Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Weather

Forecast: Morning Rain, Sunny Afternoon

Saturday morning will be wet, but the afternoon will be brighter and warmer

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

After the warmest start to June on record, with 10 consecutive days above average, yesterday was much cooler. Today we’ll take a small jump up and then Sunday will be the pick of the weekend. Normally we call it a 50/50 weekend, but this weekend will be 25/75. Saturday morning will be wet, but the afternoon will be brighter and warmer. Sunday will be mostly sunny with temperatures back into the 80s.

As the front slowly sags south, we will see another round of rain move in Sunday night. The rain will linger into Monday. Our temperatures will continue to ping-pong back and forth between the 70s and 80s, which is average.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Missing from the next 10 days, any major heat. Temperatures will feel a bit more summery last week, but not to the levels we saw earlier this week.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Cape Cod 9 mins ago

‘Oh My God, I'm in the Mouth of a Whale:' Cape Cod Man Recounts Being Swallowed By Whale

Massachusetts 9 hours ago

Missing French Bulldog in Quincy May Have Been Stolen, Police Say

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

WeatherWeather forecastweather new englandweather stories
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us