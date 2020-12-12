Forecast: Snow Headed Our Way This Week

A rather gray Saturday afternoon with some rain, and on the chilly side, low pressure on a warm front is passing through Easter Massachusetts with some downpours ending around dinner time. For most of northern and western New England it’s a rather gray but mostly dry afternoon.

Temperatures are in the 30s north and 40s south, 50s on Cape Cod to the coast of Connecticut.

A larger storm system to our west which generated rain and snow near Chicago is going to track to the north of New England overnight tonight bringing a period of snow to far northern Maine, maybe even a period of icing in northern New Hampshire and central Maine. For most of New England is going to be foggy with drizzle overnight temperatures holding in the 40s.

A weak front may bring a shower or two tomorrow, but for the most part it’s dry and the temperature is responding to the 50s to near 60° in Southern And Eastern New England, cooler to the west and north.

A cold front passes through tomorrow night with a wave of low pressure developing on the front to our south, that’s going to bringing back another period of rain - changing to snow - for southern and eastern New England Monday.

The temperature is marginal for snow on Monday with highs near 40° in the morning, falling through the 30s during the afternoon.

It may snow hard enough for a few inches of snow in the higher elevations and on grassy surfaces. Our roadways probably just stay wet or slushy, but visibility may will be poor Monday afternoon and evening.

Low pressure system is going to strengthen rapidly as a pose away Monday night generating strong wind and some of the coldest air since last winter. Temperatures starting off in the 20s on Tuesday with windchill factors in the single numbers.

There should be plenty of sunshine Tuesday with highs near freezing south; colder north.

Strong high-pressure in south eastern Canada give us a clear cold night Tuesday night with Lowe’s near 0° near the Canadian border to the low 20s at the south coast.

That’s sets the stage for a significant winter storm impacting New England late Wednesday, Wednesday night and early Thursday.

It looks like it’s going to hit hardest and central and southern New England and along the coast in Maine.

Snow may be heavy at times Wednesday night also a lot of wind and possible coastal flooding with tides running high just past a new moon.

It’s totally to give accurate accumulations, but we estimate more than a half a foot may be in the cards.

After that- the week ends cold, followed by slight warming next weekend with a chance of another wintry mix by later Saturday night and Sunday, as seen in our first alert 10 day forecast.