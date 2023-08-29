Forklift falls on operator, seriously hurting him, at Boston Logan airport

A forklift operator was seriously injured in an accident at Boston's Logan International Airport Tuesday, police said.

The worker, a subcontractor for JetBlue, was rushed to Boston Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The forklift overturned onto the worker about 3:30 p.m. when the machine hit part of a stationary structure at a loading area at Terminal C, police said. His name wasn't immediately released.

The incident took place by Gate C26, according to MassPort, which operates Logan airport. The forklift operator was doing maintenance work and there were no planes nearby when the incident took place.

Police were investigating what happened.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information.