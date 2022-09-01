Local

Former Assistant Lacrosse Coach at Wellesley High School Arrested on Child Pornography Charge

The 44-year-old was arrested Tuesday and has pled not guilty to possession of child pornography, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office

By Matt Fortin

A former assistant lacrosse coach at Wellesley High School has been arrested in a child pornography case, according to Massachusetts authorities.

Ryan Cook, who is 44-years-old, was arrested Tuesday on one count of possession of child pornography, prosecutors with the Norfolk District Attorney's Office have confirmed.

He pled not guilty to the charge during a court appearance. A judge set a $10,000 bail, while ordering that Cook
not have contact with anyone 15 years old or younger and stay out of the Wellesley zip code.

If found guilty of the felony charge, Cook could face a five year prison sentence.

Wellesley Public Schools issued a statement Thursday, saying the district is "aware that a Wellesley resident, who had previously served as a volunteer with our WHS Boy's Lacrosse team, has been charged with possession of child pornography by the Massachusetts State Police."

The district did not offer additional information about the case, citing the ongoing investigation, but mentioned that counselors are available to offer support to any students who may need it.

