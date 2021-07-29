Local

Former Athol Man Pleads Not Guilty to 28 Counts of Child Sex Abuse

Jose Oquendo, formerly of Athol, was arraigned for a number of crimes he allegedly committed between 2013 and 2020

By Kelly Garrity

A 48-year-old Springfield, Massachusetts, man pleaded not guilty to 28 charges related to the alleged sexual assault of two children, according to officials. 

Jose Oquendo, formerly of Athol, was arraigned in Orange District Court on Tuesday for crimes he allegedly committed between 2013 and 2020 in Phillipston and Athol, officials said. 

At Tuesday’s arraignment, Orange District Court Judge Laurie MacCleod set Oquendo’s bail at $100,000 cash. According to officials, a pre-trial hearing will take place Aug. 24.

