Former Boston-Area Nurse Accused of Taking Opioids From Local Hospital

A former nurse has been indicted on accusations that she diverted opioids from a Boston-area hospital, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Friday.

Andrea Falzano, 38, from Winchester is being charged with unlawfully obtaining controlled substances by fraud, deception and subterfuge.

She was arrested early Friday morning and will appear in federal court in the afternoon.

The indictment says that Falzano acquired hydromorphone and morphine while working as a nurse in a hospital in the Boston area. Both of the substances are opioids and Schedule II controlled substances.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Falzano is now facing up to four years in prison and a fine up to $250,000. She was scheduled to appear in court Friday.