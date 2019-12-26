Local
Chuck Turner

Former Boston City Councilor Chuck Turner Dies

By Marc Fortier

BOSTON – DECEMBER 1: District 7 City Councilor Chuck Turner defends his case in front of the Boston City Council before he was voted out of his seat 11-1 on December 1, 2010. (Essdras M Suarez/ Globe staff)/ MET/

Former Boston City Councilor Chuck Turner has died at the age of 78, according to the Boston Globe.

Current City Councilor Kim Janey confirmed the news Wednesday on Twitter.

"He has 50-plus years of organizing for this city," Janey told the Globe. "Transformational changes have been made because of Chuck Turner. Lives have been changed because of Chuck Turner."

"Councilor Turner was a staunch advocate for the people of Boston, who over the course of a lifetime helped bring about so much good for our city," Mayor Marty Walsh said on Twitter. "As a City Councilor, and in the years after, he was instrumental in fighting for many of the social justice initiatives that are in place today... Boston has a heavy heart today with the news of his passing. May he rest in peace."

Turner served on the City Council from 1999 to 2010, when he was expelled after being charged with taking a bribe and lying to federal agents about accepting the funds. He spent 28 months in prison after being found guilty.

