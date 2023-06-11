Former Boston MedFlight patients reunite with crews who helped save them

There was a heart-warming reunion Sunday for Boston MedFlight crews and their former patients, getting some closure after one of the worst days of their lives.

For some, it was the first time they had the chance to see the people who helped save their lives.

Caroline Adams, from Hudson, New Hampshire, needed a Boston MedFlight after a sledding accident in January 2022 left her paralyzed.

"Definitely tears, it's a rough day, it's always a rough day, but definitely hugs, tears," Adams said. "I was in a world of, 'oh no I'm never going to walk' and 'what does this mean?' It's a very scary time so it was really very comforting and just nice being able to catch up and hear a little more about them."

Katelin Phillips is the critical care transport nurse who was a part of the crew that took Adams to the hospital.

"Being able to see her today and see the positivity that she has after facing such a life-changing event for her is just so awesome," Phillips said.

It was all part of an annual event that hasn't taken place since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For some of them, it's hard reliving their transport, depending on what the incident was or what the illness was but they've all said it was part of a healing process for them, too, I think that makes it easier for us, too, as providers seeing that," Phillips added.

In what once was a time of uncertainty for these former patients, to now getting a chance to say thank you.

Boston MedFlight transports more than 6,000 patients a year, either by air or on the ground, who need critical medical care.