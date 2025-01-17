Massachusetts

Former Brigham and Women's doctor indicted on rape charges

Derrick Todd is a former Brigham and Women's rheumatologist who is accused of assaulting two female patients at the Charles River Medical Associates Office in Framingham, Massachusetts.

By Munashe Kwangwari

NBC Universal, Inc.

A former prominent doctor at Brigham and Women's Hospital, who is accused in a class action lawsuit of sexually assaulting more than 200 patients, has now been indicted on two counts of rape.

The indictment alleges that Derrick Todd — a former rheumatologist whose specialty involves treating inflammatory conditions of the muscles, joints and bones — assaulted two women whom he gave medical examinations to in December 2022 and June 2023 at the Charles River Medical Associates Office in Framingham, Massachusetts.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The Yale and UMass graduate also practiced at Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital in Boston where there's a class action lawsuit against him accusing of performing unnecessary pelvic floor therapy, breast examinations, testicular examinations and rectal examinations on more than 200 women and several men ranging from teens to people in their 60s.

The alleged abuse dates back to 2010 but came to light in 2023 when Brigham and Women’s received two anonymous complaints about Todd.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Dr. Derrick Todd is facing legal action from a growing number of former patients, with at least 120 joining a class action lawsuit.
Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.

A lawyer for Todd, Anthony Abeln, has previously said that his client would “not litigate this matter in the media, but he will defend his care as the case progresses through the Massachusetts Superior Court system.”

In September, Todd reached a voluntary agreement with the Board of Registration in Medicine to stop practicing medicine anywhere in the country.

More on this story

Boston Apr 9, 2024

More than 200 women and several men accuse Brigham and Women's doctor in lawsuit of sexual abuse, unnecessary exams

Boston Oct 6, 2023

Former Brigham doctor accused of performing inappropriate pelvic and breast exams

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us