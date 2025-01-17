Former Brigham and Women's doctor indicted on rape charges

A former prominent doctor at Brigham and Women's Hospital, who is accused in a class action lawsuit of sexually assaulting more than 200 patients, has now been indicted on two counts of rape.

The indictment alleges that Derrick Todd — a former rheumatologist whose specialty involves treating inflammatory conditions of the muscles, joints and bones — assaulted two women whom he gave medical examinations to in December 2022 and June 2023 at the Charles River Medical Associates Office in Framingham, Massachusetts.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The Yale and UMass graduate also practiced at Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital in Boston where there's a class action lawsuit against him accusing of performing unnecessary pelvic floor therapy, breast examinations, testicular examinations and rectal examinations on more than 200 women and several men ranging from teens to people in their 60s.

The alleged abuse dates back to 2010 but came to light in 2023 when Brigham and Women’s received two anonymous complaints about Todd.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Dr. Derrick Todd is facing legal action from a growing number of former patients, with at least 120 joining a class action lawsuit.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.

A lawyer for Todd, Anthony Abeln, has previously said that his client would “not litigate this matter in the media, but he will defend his care as the case progresses through the Massachusetts Superior Court system.”

In September, Todd reached a voluntary agreement with the Board of Registration in Medicine to stop practicing medicine anywhere in the country.