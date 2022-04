A former Brookline, Massachusetts, teacher has been charged with 18 counts of child rape and other charges, according to police.

Brookline police confirmed Tuesday that Larry Chen, a former teacher in Brookline, has been charged with 18 counts each of aggravated statutory rape, rape of a child under 16 and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, police said.

No further information about the case was immediately available.