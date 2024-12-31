Massachusetts

Former Canton Police Chief Kenneth Berkowitz has died

Funeral services will be held on Thursday in Sharon

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Kenneth Berkowitz, the former police chief in Canton, Massachusetts, has died.

Current Canton Police Chief Helena Rafferty confirmed his death to NBC10 Boston on Tuesday morning.

Berkowitz passed away on Saturday. The cause of death has not been released.

He does have a connection to the high-profile Karen Read murder case, as he was police chief at the time of her boyfriend John O'Keefe's death in Canton.

According to his obituary, funeral services will be held on Thursday in Sharon.

