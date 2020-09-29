Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Former CFO of Boston Grand Prix Indicted in Fraud, Tax Scheme

NEL_9916.JPG
Boston Herald

The former chief financial officer of the Boston Grand Prix was arrested Tuesday on charged that he failed to report income he received from serving with the organization on his federal tax returns and for a scheme to defraud equipment and small business financing companies.

John F. Casey, 56, of Ipswich, Massachusetts, was indicted on eight counts of wire fraud, one count of aggravated identity theft, three counts of money laundering and three counts of filing false tax returns.

He is scheduled to appear in federal court on Tuesday afternoon.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

forecast 8 mins ago

Heavy Rain, Strong Winds in Store Tuesday Night Into Wednesday

coronavirus 52 mins ago

BU Students Could Face Suspension Following Weekend Party

More to come.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONMassachusettsBoston Grand PrixJohn Casey
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us