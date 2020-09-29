Former CFO of Boston Grand Prix Indicted in Fraud, Tax Scheme

The former chief financial officer of the Boston Grand Prix was arrested Tuesday on charged that he failed to report income he received from serving with the organization on his federal tax returns and for a scheme to defraud equipment and small business financing companies.

John F. Casey, 56, of Ipswich, Massachusetts, was indicted on eight counts of wire fraud, one count of aggravated identity theft, three counts of money laundering and three counts of filing false tax returns.

He is scheduled to appear in federal court on Tuesday afternoon.

More to come.