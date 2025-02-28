Former employee makes serious allegation against Conn. school superintendent

Questions are being raised about pointed comments made by someone who identifies herself as a former Hartford Public Schools employee.

During public comment at a school board meeting Feb. 18, she alleged the superintendent of schools asked her for a favor and months later, that employee said she was fired, in part for keeping the favor secret.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Janet Serrano addressed Hartford school board members, Superintendent Leslie Torres-Rodriguez and the public, telling them she worked closely with Torres-Rodriguez 14 of her 23 years with the district.

Standing just feet away from the superintendent, Serrano alleged that 10 months after Torres-Rodriguez asked her to do a favor, she lost her job.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

“January 2024, Leslie called me into her office. She asked me for a favor. May, I couldn't do it anymore. I went out on leave. First time in my career. Went out on leave," Serrano said.

Questions are being raised about pointed comments made by someone who identifies herself as a former Hartford Public Schools employee.

Serrano spoke with NBC Connecticut Investigates by phone, but she would not reveal what Torres-Rodriguez allegedly asked her to do.

She told board members that last fall, after coming back from medical leave, she was brought into a meeting with administrators that led to her being put on administrative leave, then she was let go.

“All they cared about was, 'what was that conversation about?' I didn't say anything, Leslie, anything. I kept quiet. I didn't say anything, and I was terminated. I tried to resign. I tried to retire," Serrano said.

We reached out to Hartford Public Schools for comment from Torres-Rodriguez on this and have not heard back.

Serrano also said she reached out months ago to Hartford’s mayor, and every member of the school board about this issue, and she has not had her messages returned by anyone.

The mayor’s office told us it does not comment on ongoing personnel disputes.

We also reached out to school board members and have not heard back.