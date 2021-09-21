Former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia to Be Sentenced Tuesday

Former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia is expected to be sentenced Tuesday morning after being acquitted of several charges he had been convicted of on Monday.

The 29-year-old, who was elected mayor in 2015, was convicted in May of stealing money from investors and extorting thousands of dollars from marijuana businesses that hoped to open in Fall River.

Correia was set to be sentenced Monday, but District Court Judge Douglas Woodlock instead tossed out eight of the 21 counts for which Correia was found guilty.

The former mayor wouldn't say if this was a win for him -- he declined to comment -- but Massachusetts School of Law President Michael Coyne believes he got some leniency.

Jasiel Correia was found guilty by a jury after about 23 hours of deliberations over four days in a trial that highlighted his swift rise and fall in Fall River, where he had dazzled voters with his intelligence and promises to turn the city around.

"One would think that some of this indicates a little bit of sympathy for the defendant,” said Coyne.

Despite all of that, NBC10 Boston's legal analyst said it may not matter when it comes to sentencing.

Prosecutors are seeking a punishment of 11 years in prison, while Correia's attorneys have argued for a much lower three-year sentence.

"Whether you're convicted on 12 or 20, the likelihood is, if you're serving them concurrently, it won't alter the ultimate sentence significantly," noted Coyne.

NOW: Former Fall River mayor Jaisel Correia arrives at federal court to learn his fate in his corruption case. @NBC10Boston photographer Chris Steele follows him. @pictureboston behind the lens to capture this moment. pic.twitter.com/Ctxwc30bcN — Abbey Niezgoda NBC10 Boston (@AbbeyNBCBoston) September 20, 2021

"The court was careful in making the determination that a number of these charges are, in fact, sufficiently supported under the law," said Coyne. "But they are also trying to make sure that the defendant has the benefit of that rule of law that we all want when it comes our time to be judged by the court."

Correia still faces sentencing on several counts of wire fraud and extortion conspiracy. Coyne expects Correia will still spend several years in prison.

Correia will be sentenced at a hearing scheduled for Tuesday morning.