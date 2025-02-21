Former chief to serve as interim police chief in Hartford, Conn. as search continues

Former Hartford Police Chief James Rovella will serve as the interim police chief of the Hartford Police Department while the search for a permanent chief continues, according to the mayor.

This comes after the first nominee for the job withdrew from consideration not long after being named. Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam said Philadelphia Police Captain Tyrell McCoy, withdrew due to personal reasons.

Arulampalam announced on Friday morning that Rovella will assume the interim role effective Monday, Feb. 24. He will be aiding in the transition process once a permanent chief is identified.

Rovella led the Hartford Police Department from 2012 to 2018.

In 2019, Gov. Ned Lamont named him to be commissioner of the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection.

Rovella retired from state service in 2023.

NBC CT Investigates learned from a high-level source with the Philadelphia Police Department that McCoy is under investigation within the department, including a sexual misconduct case pending before the police board of inquiry. The department’s internal affairs is also investigating two allegations of sexual impropriety and policy violations of equal employment opportunities.

Philadelphia police also said five citizen complaints were filed against McCoy during his 15-year tenure, including a 2013 complaint of abuse that resulted in reprimand and counseling.

A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department said earlier this month that McCoy was still employed with the department and could not confirm nor deny the existence of any complaint of that nature or EEO complaint and the department is legally forbidden from commenting on any internally generated complaints until they are fully adjudicated.

The Hartford mayor’s office told NBC CT Investigates that they learned of the ongoing internal investigation of McCoy through an anonymous email after his nomination.

As the search for a new Hartford police chief continues, Arulampalam said additional steps will be taken to engage the community in the search, including community listening sessions.

Arulampalam said he also established a community advisory group for the hiring process.

“I'm honored to serve Hartford once again in this capacity," Rovella said in a statement. "I look forward to serving with the dedicated men and women of the Department to keep our community safe. To that end, I’ll continue the work to steward our community’s public safety priorities in support of Mayor Arulampalam’s ongoing search for a permanent chief of police.”