Former Holliston Resident Accused of Sex Offenses Against Kids, Police Seek Local Victims

A former Holliston resident is facing multiple charges that he committed sexual offenses against children in North Carolina, and police here in Massachusetts are asking anyone locally who might have been a victim to come forward.

James Martin, 47, is charged with multiple counts of first degree sexual offense, multiple counts of indecent liberties with a child and multiple counts of indecent exposure out of Clayton, North Carolina. He is being held on a $220,000 bond.

According to the News & Observer newspaper, police began investigating Martin last November after residents of a local subdivision filed a complaint about an inappropriate relationship he had with an 8-year-old girl. Investigators later identified two more girls, ages 9 and 10, who said Martin had exposed himself to them in 2021.

The incidents allegedly took place at Martin's home and at a local community pool.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Get updates on what's happening in the Boston area to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The News & Observer said Martin had previously been charged with indecent exposure in 2013 in Holliston, but that charge was later dismissed.

Investigators say they believe there could be other victims in the Holliston area who have not reported incidents involving Martin and are hoping those people will come forward now.

Victims are urged to contact Clayton police Detective J.P. Linder at 919-553-0158 or jlinder@townofclaytonnc.org or Holliston police Detective Ciara Maguire at 508-429-1212 or maguire@hollistonpolice.com.