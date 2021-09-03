Former Lynn Postal Carrier Sentenced for Stealing Stimulus Payments, Other Mail

A former Massachusetts postal worker was sentenced this week for allegedly stealing stimulus payments and other mail from customers along her route.

Angela Gomez, 40, of Lynn, was sentenced Thursday to three months in prison and three years of supervised release for stealing mail, including almost $5,000 in stimulus payments, and making over $16,000 in fraudulent purchases and ATM withdrawals. She pleaded guilty to one count of theft of mail by an employee back in May.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Investigators first received information in February 2020 that customers in Lynn had reported missing mail. Subsequent surveillance of Gomez showed her rifling through and stealing mail on 21 separate occasions.

An Eastern Bank investigator also contacted federal investigators after the bank noticed multiple unauthorized ATM withdrawals and debit card purchases using three different accounts owned by individuals who lived on Gomez's mail route. Video footage from Walmart and Target showed Gomez making unauthorized purchases using debit cards associated with three compromised Eastern Bank accounts. She was also caught on video making cash withdrawals from Eastern Bank ATMs.

Federal prosecutors said Gomez also stole four stimulus payment checks totaling $4,800 which were intended for delivery to customers on Gomez's mail route.

As part of her plea agreement, she will be required to pay $21,387 in restitution to her victims.