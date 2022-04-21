Former Lynn Probation Officer Convicted of Sexual Exploitation of Child

The former assistant chief probation officer at Lynn District Court has been convicted of sexually exploiting a teenage girl.

US Attorney Rachael Rollins announced Wednesday that Brian Orlandella, 49, of Beverly, Massachusetts had been found guilty by a jury on one count of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of transfer of obscene material to a minor.

Orlandella will be sentenced in August, Rollins announced. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years for sexually exploiting a child and up to 10 years for the transfer of obscene material to a minor.

Orlandella was initially arrested in December 2018 after a mother in Texas contacted local police after discovering disturbing messages on her 13-year-old daughter's phone, Rollins said. Orlandella had sent messages via an app called Kik, including lewd photos and videos of himself while asking for sexually explicit pictures in return.

Officials were able to trace the messages to Orlandella's address, where two of his phones were seized and evidence was discovered, Rollins said. Orlandella admitted to using Kik and was the person in question in the lewd photos and videos sent.