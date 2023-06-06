Local

Gary Zerola

Former Mass. lawyer Gary Zerola to go to trial Tuesday on 2016 rape case

By Matt Fortin

NBC Universal, Inc.

The trial for Gary Zerola — the former Suffolk County assistant district attorney who has faced several allegations of sexual assault over the years — will begin on Tuesday as he faces two counts of rape in a 2016 case.

The 51-year-old former attorney, who also has worked as a criminal defense attorney, will have his case heard in Suffolk Superior Court before Judge Michael Ricciuti, according to the DA's office.

Zerola previously pleaded not guilty to the charges in the 2016 case. In the case, a 23-year-old woman reported to police that in November of that year, she woke up to Zerola undressing and assaulting her following a night of partying in the North End, the Boston Globe reported, citing criminal court filings.

He had posted $10,000 bail in that case and has since been awaiting trial. His attorney said those charges were "based upon a foundation of lies and we vigorously look forward to our day in court."

In 2008, Zerola was acquitted in two rape cases out of Boston and had another dropped in Florida. The former prosecutor was also once one of People Magazine's top bachelors.

In a separate case in 2021, Zerola was accused of breaking into an apartment of an acquaintance he'd earlier driven home from a private party and having sex with her against her will.

This article tagged under:

Gary Zerola
