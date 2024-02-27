Former Mass. paraeducator arrested on child sex assault charges

A former elementary school paraeducator in Easthampton, Massachusetts, was charged with sexually assaulting a child under 14, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Troy Gray, a 57-year-old from Easthampton, was arrested Thursday on five counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 and one count of intimidating a witness, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said. Gray pleaded not guilty in Northampton District Court Friday.

The assaults on the child took place between 2022 and 2023, prosecutors said. They didn't share more information about the allegations against Gray, or say in a news release where he was a paraeducator.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Gray was released on personal recognizance, but was ordered not to have any contact with children under 16, to stay away from Easthampton's Mountainview School, to stay away from the alleged victim and their family and to stay in contact with probation officers, according to prosecutors.

Gray is due back in court for a pretrial conference April 22.