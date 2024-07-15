Former Mass. prosecutor to be sentenced for 2021 rape 

It's sentencing day for a former Massachusetts prosecutor found guilty of rape.

Gary Zerola, 52, was found guilty last month. In 2021, prosecutors said he broke into the home of a 21-year-old woman in Boston and sexually assaulted her while she slept.

He now faces up to 20 years in prison.

Zerola was acquitted of several other rape cases dating back to 2008.

Zerola, of Salem, is a criminal defense attorney who has served as a prosecutor in Essex and Suffolk counties and was once listed by People Magazine as a top bachelor.

The victim did not attend Monday's sentencing, saying she is still haunted by the incident.

Assistant District Attorney Ian Polumbaum read a victim impact statement where she said she remains "extremely hypervigilant and scared" and doesn't even bother to date anymore. She said the rape has had "a significant and insidious effect" on her life and asked that Zerola receive the maximum sentence.

She said she had nightly nightmares for months afterward and still has nightmares to this day of someone breaking into her apartment and trying to assault her.

Zerola's defense attorney Joseph Krowski Jr. made the case that Zerola should receive a lesser sentence.

He said Zerola is the youngest of seven children, and was uncared for and unloved by his parents and grew up in an abusive home which Krowski referred to as a "house of horrors."

"This is the background that Gary Zerola comes from," Krowski said. "The fact that he was able to put a life together is nothing short of remarkable."

The defense attorney also cited Zerola's charitable efforts, raising money and clothes for foster children. He was even recognized for that work by former Boston Mayor Thomas Menino.

Krowski also spoke of the difficulty of Zerola entering prison at age 52, with significant health issues, saying he suffers from a rare and potentially fatal form of eye cancer.

"There's no way to say this -- no rape is good," Krowski said, arguing against the prosecution's sentencing request. "But the allegations to the extent proven in this case certainly don't distinguish them from another type of rape... There's nothing unique about these facts."