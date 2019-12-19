Former Mass. State Police Station Commander Indicted for Overtime Abuse

A former Massachusetts State Police lieutenant has been indicted for allegedly submitting fraudulent claims for holiday pay he did not accrue, according to the attorney general's office.

David Andrade, 47, of Westport, was indicted by a Bristol County Grand Jury Thursday on one count of larceny over $1,200 by single scheme and one count of public employee standards of conduct violation.

Andrade, a former member of Troop D, took days off and submitted claims for 22 holiday compensatory days that he never accrued, according to the attorney general's office. That allegedly resulted in him earning $11,538.56 worth of time off that he was not entitled to.

The office began investigating Andrade after state police suspected misconduct, according to a news release.

Andrade, who worked at the Troop D barracks from July 28, 2018, until Aug. 13, 2019, served as the station commander of the Dartmouth barracks during that time. He retired in August.

A number of other state troopers have been suspended or indicted for their alleged roles in a payroll overtime scandal involving the now-defunct Troop E.

Massachusetts State Police Col. Christopher Mason said it was "unfortunate and unacceptable that these allegations exist" in a statement issued Thursday regarding the latest indictment.

"All Massachusetts State Police members, particularly supervisors, are held to a high standard of conduct. I am grateful to the MSP supervisors that uncovered and immediately reported this alleged activity and I thank the MSP personnel who conducted the investigation that led to the indictment and the Attorney General's Office for prosecuting the case."

An audit of supervisors' pay related to holidays undertaken after Andrade's case has turned up another case now under investigation involving a person from a different troop, and which will be referred to prosecutors if it warrants charges be filed, police said.

Andrade is scheduled to be arraigned in Bristol Superior Court at a later date.