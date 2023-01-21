Local

Massachusetts State Senate

Former Massachusetts State Senate President Thomas F. Birmingham, dies at 73

He was President of the Massachusetts State Senate from 1996 until 2002.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Thomas F. Birmingham, a former Massachusetts State Senate President, died at 73 on Friday, according to The Boston Globe.

“Senate President Thomas Birmingham was an incredible public servant dedicated to moving Massachusetts forward. He had a towering intellect and curiosity and an ability to connect with a range of people. Though he walked through rooms of power and privilege, he stayed true to his roots and never forgot where he came from or what mattered. His legacy includes ushering through the 1993 Education Reform Law that made our schools a model of excellence for the nation, advocating for the rights of workers and standing up for marriage equality. His passing is a great loss for the Commonwealth and my heart goes out to his wife Selma, his daughters, and grandchildren. He will be dearly missed.” said Governor Maura Healey in a statement.

Healey also expressed herself about Birmingham's passing via Twitter.

"He had a towering intellect and curiosity, and an ability to connect with a range of people." wrote Healey.

Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll said Birmingham "loved where he came from, and wanted to make life better for the working people of this state." on social media.

