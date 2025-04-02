Methuen man, identified as former town manager, charged with child rape

A Massachusetts man identified in news reports as Methuen's former town manager appeared in court Wednesday on child rape charges.

The Essex County District Attorney's Office said 80-year-old Robert LeBlanc was arraigned in Salem Superior Court. He is charged with rape of a child, indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or older, and attempted indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or older.

The Eagle-Tribune reported that LeBlanc "served as the town manager, when Methuen was still a town, from 1976 to 1981 and had a long career as a lawyer including for the Massachusetts Democratic party."

LeBlanc pleaded not guilty to all charges at his arraignment.

Prosecutors did not submit a request for monetary bail, but requested a set of conditions, to which the defense agreed.

Upon his release, LeBlanc was to appear at the Methuen Police Department and make himself available to be booked and fingerprinted. He also must stay away from any victims or witnesses in the case and have no unsupervised contact with children under 18.

He was also notified that his bail may be revoked if he commits a crime while on release.