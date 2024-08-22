New Hampshire

Former New Hampshire lawmaker loses right to vote after moving out of his district

Troy Merner, 62, a Republican, pleaded guilty Wednesday to misdemeanor counts of wrongful voting and theft by deception.

New Hampshire State House
A former New Hampshire lawmaker has avoided jail time but lost his right to vote after moving out of his district, keeping his seat for a year and being charged with crimes related to his change of address.

Troy Merner, 62, a Republican, pleaded guilty Wednesday to lesser charges — misdemeanor counts of wrongful voting and theft by deception.

He had won a fourth term representing Lancaster in the state House in 2022, around the same time he moved to the community of Carroll. He resigned in September 2023 after the attorney general’s office investigated a complaint that he had continued to vote in Lancaster after his move.

A judge accepted Merner's plea agreement. He was accused of voting in Lancaster and receiving excessive mileage reimbursement by claiming he lived there. A call to Merner’s lawyer was not returned.

New Hampshire law requires lawmakers to live in the district they represent. Lawmakers are paid only $100 a year but are reimbursed for their travel to and from Concord, the state capital.

Merner received a 12-month sentence that was suspended for two years on good behavior. He acknowledged that his right to vote in New Hampshire will be terminated unless later restored by the state supreme court.

Merner agreed not to seek elected or appointed public office during the suspension period. He also agreed to pay a fine of $1,100.

