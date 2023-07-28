Former NH lawmaker charged in daycare sex image case to appear in federal court

A former New Hampshire lawmaker is expected in federal court in Boston on Friday as she faces charges of having sex abuse images, which prosecutors allege were captured by her former partner inside a daycare.

Stacie Laughton, of Nashua, has been indicted by a federal jury on three counts of sexual exploitation of children — in response to a number of incidents that law enforcement said happened at the Creative Minds daycare in Tyngsborough, Massachusetts. She is a former state representative who had previously been charged in a stalking case, police in Nashua confirmed.

Laughton was first arrested back in June in the case.

Prosecutors said that between May 2022 and June of this year, 38-year-old Lindsey Groves allegedly took naked images of children as young as three during bathroom breaks before their naptime. She was an employee at the daycare.

According to police, Groves sent those photos to Laughton. The two used to share an intimate relationship.

Charging documents said that Groves' cellphone allegedly revealed over 10,000 text messages between her and Laughton that included discussion about and transfer of those photos.

Laughton is expected to answer to the charges on Friday, which her mom previously told NBC10 Boson that she is innocent of.

Groves will make a court appearance at a later date. If both are found guilty, they could spent up to 50 years in prison.

A family of one of the alleged victims has filed a lawsuit against the day care, claiming negligence.

Attorneys for Creative Minds Early Education previously issued a statement to NBC10 Boston:

"Creative Minds Early Education is cooperating fully with law enforcement to ensure a complete and extensive investigation into the allegations regarding a single former staff member," the statement said. "We want to ensure our families that their children's safety and provacy [sic] is one of the utmost importance. We will make every effort to support all of our families during this difficult time. We are requesting that members of the media please respect our privacy as well as the provacy [sic] of our families."

Anyone with questions or concerns about this investigation can contact authorities at 617-748-3274.