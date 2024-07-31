Former NH lawyer, Democratic congressional candidate arrested for deceiving client with brain injury

Former New Hampshire lawyer and one-time Democratic congressional candidate Justin P. Nadeau is facing multiple charges for allegedly tricking a client with a traumatic brain injury into giving him two loans totaling nearly $300,000 and then concealing his actions.

Nadeau, who lost a bid for New Hampshire's First District Congressional seat in 2004, is charged with theft by deception, forgery, multiple counts of falsifying physical evidence and financial exploitation of an elderly, disabled, or impaired adult, the New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella announced Wednesday.

The court affidavit alleges that Nadeau induced two loans totaling $281,500 from a former client who had recently suffered a traumatic brain injury under false pretenses, and then took efforts to conceal his misconduct from the New Hampshire Attorney Discipline Office by altering electronic file metadata and submitting false documents, according to the attorney general's office.

Nadeau was disbarred in April by the New Hampshire Supreme Court's Professional Conduct Committee.



He is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 9 in Rockingham District Court in Portsmouth.