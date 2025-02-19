Former NH police officer accused in masked shoplifting in town where he worked

A former police officer in Hooksett, New Hampshire, who resigned two years ago amid a criminal investigation, is accused of stealing from a Target store in town while wearing a ski mask.

Schleiden Meneide, a 36-year-old Manchester man, was arrested Saturday, according to the Hooksett Police Department, where he worked for nearly four years.

An employee at Target called Hooksett police around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, reporting a man dressed all in black and wearing a ski mask. Workers believed the man to have been involved in past thefts.

Police said they arrived to find Meneide running toward a vehicle in the back parking lot. He allegedly had Target merchandise and a device used to remove security materials in his pockets.

Meneide is charged with theft, willful concealment and possession of theft detection devices, all misdemeanors. Police said additional charges may be forthcoming as they investigate the previous alleged thefts.

He was released on personal recognizance bail and is due back in court March 27. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

The Hooksett Police Department said Meneide resigned in May of 2023 in an agreement negotiated with the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office, which was investigating allegations he misused the State Police On-Line Telecommunications System.

State prosecutors said at the time that evidence showed Meneide had "unlawfully acquired and used information from SPOTS for an improper purpose," without elaborating on that purpose.

In lieu of criminal charges, the agreement required Meneide to resign from Hooksett police, to surrender his law enforcement certification in New Hampshire, and not to seek future employment as a law enforcement officer elsewhere.