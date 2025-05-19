Former NH sheriff who pleaded guilty to stealing funds set to be sentenced Monday

A former New Hampshire sheriff who pleaded guilty to stealing county funds and spending them on personal expenses is set to be sentenced Monday.

Mark Brave, 39, the former Strafford County sheriff, pleaded guilty in February to felony charges of theft by deception, falsifying physical evidence and perjury.

He was accused of stealing $19,000 in county funds by submitting reimbursement claims for personal expenses, including trips to Florida and Boston. The fake claims included payments for airfare, hotel stays, and meals. Prosecutors said he also altered receipts in an attempt to hide the identity of a woman he had been dating.

Brave was first arrested and charged in August of 2023 and placed on administrative leave. He resigned as sheriff in December 2023, when he was indicted.

As part of the plea deal he agreed to, he will be sentenced to 3 1/2 to seven years in prison for the theft by deception and falsifying evidence charges, to be suspended for seven years pending good behavior. If imposed, the sentence will served consecutively with whatever he is sentenced for perjury, which will be at the discretion of the court. The maximum penalty for the perjury charges is seven to 14 years in prison and fines of up to $8,000.

According to The Boston Globe, Brave's lawyer has asked for a fully suspended sentence on all four charges.

Brave will also have to pay $18,969 in restitution to Strafford County, surrender his law enforcement certifications, be placed on a national registry of decertified officers, and will be prohibited from seeking or accepting employment as a law enforcement officer anywhere. He will also not contest placement on the New Hampshire Exculpatory Evidence Schedule, which lists officers who have engaged in misconduct.