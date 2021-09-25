Local

Former NH Teacher Pleads Guilty to Human Trafficking

Prosecutors said the married father of two messaged a then-16-year-old boy on a gay dating app

A former New Hampshire high school teacher accused of soliciting sexually explicit videos from a student for money and making and possessing child pornography has pleaded guilty to human trafficking and manufacturing child sex abuse images.

Joshua Harwood, 38, of Manchester, New Hampshire, entered his pleas to the two felony counts on Wednesday, the Concord Monitor reported.

Harwood had taught business at the high school, where he was hired in July 2020. Police were notified of the allegations involving a minor in December and Harwood was placed on administrative leave. He was later arrested and has been in jail since February.

A former teacher in New Hampshire was in court Friday where he dnied multiple child sex abuse charges against him.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19.

On the trafficking charge, lawyers are recommending a sentence of 3 1/2 to seven years in jail, which may be suspended if Harwood completes a sex offender program. They're recommending a consecutive sentence of 7 1/2 to 15 years, a portion of which may be suspended, for the manufacturing charge.

