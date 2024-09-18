New England Patriots

Former Patriots player charged with shoving elderly man at Rhode Island gym

Former fullback Patrick Pass allegedly shoved an 82-year-old at a Planet Fitness last month, and was arrested Wednesday

By Matt Fortin

Eqipment sits on the turf before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Washington Redskins, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

A former New England Patriots player was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting an elderly man at a Rhode Island gym, according to police and NBC affiliate WJAR.

Patrick Pass, 46, is facing an assault charge for the incident that happened last month at a Planet Fitness gym in North Providence, according to a news release from the town's police department. Pass is a former fullback for the Patriots, according to WJAR.

On Aug. 28, Pass is accused of getting into an argument with an 82-year-old man about an exercise machine at the gym. The argument escalated enough that Pass shoved the man, causing him to fall and hurt his back, police alleged.

Pass has appeared in court for an arraignment and is expected back in court in December.

It wasn't immediately clear if Pass has obtained an attorney to speak to the allegations against him.

This article tagged under:

New England PatriotsRhode IslandCrime and Courts
