Two Former Pembroke Hockey Players Remembered by Community at Joint Funeral

A joint funeral was held Saturday for the two former hockey players who died in a car crash one week ago in Pembroke, Massachusetts.

Bill Hickey and Joey Birolini were best friends and beloved in their community.

"You could always depend on words of wisdom from Joey, a joke, a smile and a dance from Billy," said a loved one.

Their former high school hockey coach delivered the eulogy as family and friends said goodbye to the hockey stars. Hickey and Birolini grew up together on the South Shore.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the joint funeral at St. Thecla Church in Pembroke was live-streamed over the internet.

The men, both 23, died on March 18 when the car they were in hit a tree and a utility pole in Pembroke.

The funeral comes just two days after a vigil was held for the hockey stars. Around 1,000 paper lanterns were lined up on the Town Green in front of pictures of the two men, hockey sticks and jerseys.

Earlier this week, NBC10 Boston spoke with one of the pair's closest friends, Mike Fahie.

"The good do die young and the effect they had in their 23 years will be felt forever by everyone that was close to them," Fahie said.

The community paid tribute to the men and said their final goodbyes before the two friends were laid to rest next to each other.