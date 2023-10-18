Former President Barack Obama returns to Harvard for launch of new lab

Former President Barack Obama is making his return to Harvard for the launch of a new lab at Harvard Law.
The university’s Berkman Klein Center and Harvard Law School will celebrate the launch of its new Applied Social Media Lab.
The lab is built for technologists breaking away from the social media industry and build new products and protocols that serve the public, according to the University.
This is the first event at Harvard that Obama is attending since his presidency.
