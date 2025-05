Former President Joe Biden had dinner in Connecticut on Thursday night.

The Woodland restaurant in Lakeville posted a photo on Facebook and said the former president dined there and, “He was so gracious and thoughtful in conversations with staff and guests.”

Biden made the trip to Connecticut days after revealing that he has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.