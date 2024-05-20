Ex-Red Sox pitcher arrested in Fla. child sex bust

A former Boston Red Sox pitcher is one of more than two dozen men recently arrested in a child sex solicitation sting, police in Florida announced Monday.

Austin Dean Maddox was arrested April 28 on four felony charges, according to inmate records: traveling to meet after using a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a child; soliciting a child by computer; unlawful use of a communication device; and producing or promoting a performance that includes sexual performance by a child.

A reliever who appeared in 15 Red Sox games in the 2017 season, Maddox was shown being tackled to the ground by law enforcement in a video released by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Monday highlighting the bust. Sheriff T.K. Waters highlighted Maddox' case, saying he intended to have sex with a 14-year-old.

It wasn't immediately clear if Maddox had an attorney who could speak to the charges, for which he was being held on about $300,000 bail. His next court date is Tuesday, May 28.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.

A total of 27 men were arrested in the bust, called Operation Valiant Knights, which involved local, state and federal law enforcement, sheriff's officials said.

Maddox retired from baseball before the 2020 season. The Minor League Baseball website gives his nickname as "Madd Dawg."

He had an ERA of 0.52 in 17 innings through 13 regular season games with the Red Sox in the 2017 season, then appeared twice in the postseason, garnering a 4.50 ERA through two innings. He went to college at the University of Florida before being picked in the third round of the 2012 MLB Draft.