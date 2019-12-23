MLB

Former Red Sox Pitcher Rich Hill, Wife Arrested Outside Gillette Stadium Before Patriots Game

Caitlin Hill allegedly tried to gain access to the stadium with an oversized bag and then refused requests to leave

By Marc Fortier

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Rich Hill delivers during a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Friday, Sept. 25, 2015. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Rich Hill and his wife were arrested outside Gillette Stadium before Saturday's Patriots-Bills game, according to the Boston Globe.

The Globe, citing Foxboro police, said that Caitlin Hill tried to gain access to the stadium with an oversized bag, and then refused requests to leave after attempting to gain access at a different gate. She was charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing.

Rich Hill was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after he allegedly interfered with police trying to take his wife into custody for booking.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

court battle 24 mins ago

Battle Between Maine Oyster Farmers and Lobstermen Headed to Court

Dixville Notch 1 hour ago

Tiny Dixville Notch May Have to Forfeit Midnight Voting

The charges against both Rich and Caitlin Hill were later changed to civil infractions, prosecutors said. The resisting arrest charge against Rich Hill was also dismissed.

Rich Hill, 39, is currently a free agent after spending the last three years with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He pitched for the Red Sox from 2010-2012 and again in 2015. The Sox are reportedly one of several teams that have been considering signing him for the 2020 season.

The veteran pitcher is scheduled to receive the 2019 Tony Conigliaro Award next month at the Boston Baseball Writers Dinner. He and his wife live in Milton, Massachusetts.

This article tagged under:

MLBPatriotsred soxRich Hill
Local Uniquely Boston Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Auto Scene Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink The Scene
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us