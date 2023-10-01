Former Saugus selectman pleads guilty to embezzlement scheme

A former selectman in Saugus pleaded guilty to multiple charges in connection to an embezzlement scheme of nearly $1.3 millionfrom the Boston Center for Adult Education, where he was comptroller, DA Kevin Hayden announced.

53-year-old Mark D. Mitchell pleaded guilty to 18 counts of forgery, larceny, improper campaign expenditures, false entries in corporate books and publishing false or exaggerated statements.

Authorities say Mitchell wrote $896,537 in checks to himself, $82,510 in checks to the Saugus Wings, an AAU baseball organization which he owned and operated in Saugus, and $242,749 in checks to various unauthorized third-party organizations for his and his AAU team's benefit.

DA's office says Mitchell also wrote $73,540 in checks to a Boston Center for Adult Education instructor, forged her signature and deposited the money into his own account.

Mitchell was sentenced to 18 months in prison and three years of probation upon release. Mitchell was also ordered to pay restitution with the amount being determined next month.

Authorities also said Mitchell stole funds from his selectman campaigns in Saugus.

Mitchell's two co-defendant's, identified as 70-year-old Susan Brown and 66-year-old Karen Kalfian are scheduled to be on trial on October 10.