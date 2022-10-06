Former State Police Lieutenant Pleads Guilty in Overtime Scandal, Ordered to Pay Back $20K

A retired Massachusetts State Police supervisor will pay back tens of thousands of dollars and serve probation for his role in the overtime scandal that rocked the department.

Former Lieutenant David Keefe is the last trooper to settle his criminal case in the scandal. He stood before a judge in Suffolk Superior Court Thursday afternoon, admitting to stealing more than $20,000 in overtime for hours he never worked.

The 57-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of larceny over $250 by single scheme and two counts of violating public employee standards of conduct.

Keefe was one of the supervisors of the former Troop E, which patrolled the Massachusetts Turnpike.

He admitted to leaving shifts early, which, as was uncovered during this case, was part of the culture in Troop E.

Keefe must pay $20,000 in restitution, serve two years probation and do community service.