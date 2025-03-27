Stoughton

Former Stoughton employee pleads to tampering with drinking water

Robert Bullock Sr. of Brockton pleaded guilty to a federal charge of tampering with a water system, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Massachusetts

By Colin A. Young

Getty Images

A former Stoughton Water Department employee plead guilty in federal court Wednesday to tampering with the town's drinking water supply in 2022.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Massachusetts said 60-year-old Brockton resident Robert Bullock Sr. was working for Stoughton's water department when he went into a pumping station on the evening of Nov. 29, 2022, and turned off the pump that introduces chlorine into drinking water.

As a result, the feds said, "insufficiently disinfected water" was introduced into the drinking water system that serves the town.

Bullock was indicted by a grand jury last March.

He pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of tampering with a water system, and will be sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Denise Casper on June 25.

U.S. Attorney Leah Foley's office said the charge of tampering with a water system provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

Copyright State House News Service

This article tagged under:

StoughtonMassachusettsBrockton
