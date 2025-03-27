Former Stoughton employee pleads to tampering with drinking water

A former Stoughton Water Department employee plead guilty in federal court Wednesday to tampering with the town's drinking water supply in 2022.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Massachusetts said 60-year-old Brockton resident Robert Bullock Sr. was working for Stoughton's water department when he went into a pumping station on the evening of Nov. 29, 2022, and turned off the pump that introduces chlorine into drinking water.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

As a result, the feds said, "insufficiently disinfected water" was introduced into the drinking water system that serves the town.

Bullock was indicted by a grand jury last March.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

He pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of tampering with a water system, and will be sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Denise Casper on June 25.

U.S. Attorney Leah Foley's office said the charge of tampering with a water system provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.